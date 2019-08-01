Two men accused of murder at Horry County bingo have their first court hearing

Family remembers two killed in Waccamaw Bingo shooting Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect.

Two men accused of murdering a father and son at Waccamaw Bingo will remain in jail for the foreseeable future after being denied bond.

Bradford Britton, 40, and Derrick Rivera, 29, both of Georgetown were each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery. Rivera was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both men waived their right to an initial appearance and were not present for their court hearings inside J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday.

A judge explained that given the murder charge, only a circuit court judge could set their bond. Bail was not set on their other charges.

The two are accused of shooting and killing Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. during an attempted armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo outside Myrtle Beach on July 26.

The suspects fled the area before Horry County police arrived at the parlor.