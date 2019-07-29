‘Backbone of this family’: Father, son killed in Horry County bingo shooting remembered

Family of 2 killed in Waccamaw Bingo shooting remembered Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family talked about Steve and Sparky Johnson the two men killed at a Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor. The two were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo. Police are searching for the suspect.

“They died as they lived, everyone’s friend.”

That’s one message on a card outside of the now-closed Waccamaw Bingo on Monday morning. Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. were shot and killed at the hall on Friday night. There are no plans to reopen.

“They were the backbone of this family,” said Christi Brunson, sister to Steve Jr. and daughter to Steve Sr.

Horry County police responded to Waccamaw Bingo in Belle Terre Plaza around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Officials said the Johnsons were shot during an attempted armed robbery. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police continue to search for the suspect — a black man who wore gray clothing and had a bandanna over his face — and anyone with information is asked to contact 843-248-1520.

Brunson said it has been difficult for the family without an arrest in the case and she implored someone to share information.

“I beg and plead with whomever to please come forward and don’t let this evil person get away with this,” Brunson said.

Horry County police responded to a reported shooting and armed robbery Friday night on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area.

Steve and Sparky were from Sumter area and commuted to the Myrtle Beach area to run Waccamaw Bingo, Brunson said. Steve Sr. also owned a barbershop in Sumter, which was the first in the state to offer services to both men and women, she said.

“He was the epitome of a family man,” Brunson said of Steve Sr.

Everything Steve Sr., 73, did was for his kids, his wife and family, Brunson said. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need, she said.

Brunson used the words “wonderful, caring and compassionate” to describe her father. She could have used the same words to describe her brother.

“He was a duplicate of my dad,” Brunson said. “If you saw one, you knew the other was close behind.”

Known as Sparky, Steve Jr., 47, loved to hunt and fish and was a handyman, Brunson said.

“Anything you needed fixed, he could do it,” she said.

A vigil was planned for Monday night outside the parlor. Condolences were already posted on the door by Monday morning, including one that read:

“Beautiful lives that came to an end. They died as they lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts many memories will always be kept, of the ones we miss and will never forget. Our hearts are filled with grief for the sudden passing of two wonderful sons. Steve & Sparky you will be greatly missed.”

There were many social media posts from friends and customers, and Brunson said she tried to respond to each of them. Steve and Sparky touched not only their relatives’ lives, but anyone they met, Brunson said.

“That’s the greatest tribute to my dad and brother.”