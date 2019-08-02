A Grand Strand nurse is accused of illegally taking drugs from the hospital

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A nurse at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center was arrested for taking drugs from the Myrtle Beach hospital, according to arrest warrants.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control charged Seth Robert Gibson, 29, with two counts of theft of a controlled substance and violation of drug laws. He posted $15,000 bond and released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Gibson was a registered nurse at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and took morphine and oxycodone from the hospital, according to arrest warrants.

He is also accused of falsifying a patient’s records. The patient did not receive the medication as documented, according to the warrants.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Katie Maclay said Gibson is no longer with the hospital.