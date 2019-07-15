Guns, heroin, cocaine and crack in a Myrtle Beach hotel room lead to a six-year sentence

Horry County police officials talk about 2018 crime numbers Horry County police leaders say they will continue in 2019 efforts to decrease crime numbers in The Grand Strand. Many areas in 2018 continued to see a decrease over the past several years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police leaders say they will continue in 2019 efforts to decrease crime numbers in The Grand Strand. Many areas in 2018 continued to see a decrease over the past several years.

A drug bust in a Myrtle Beach hotel room last August has resulted in a six-year prison sentence for a Salters man.

Travis Chatman II, 25, was sentenced to six years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon in a release.

Evidence presented to the court in Florence showed that on Aug. 30, 2018, a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and officers from the Myrtle Beach SWAT Team and Myrtle Beach Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Myrtle Beach, the release states.

Both Chatman and his girlfriend were present in the room during the execution of the search warrant, according to the release, and officers located two firearms. One was stolen and the other had an obliterated serial number.

Officers also located heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, alprazolam tablets, razor blades, plastic baggies, two scales, $2,650 in cash, bond paperwork in Chatman’s name, and multiple cell phones, the release states.

Chatman’s prison sentence will be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision, and there is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, and PSN partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.