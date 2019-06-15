He went to Big Lots hoping to buy date rape drugs, report says. Then Horry cops swarmed.

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A 23-year-old agreed to meet at a Big Lots parking lot to buy date rape drugs, what he didn’t know is that the seller was an undercover police officer, according to a report.

Officers reportedly first learned about Andrew Conyers, of Greeleyville, when he made a post on a sex dating site looking for Rohypnol, GHB and Ketamine — commonly referred to as date rape drugs. An Horry County police detective communicated with Conyers and agreed to sell some Rohypnol, according to a police report.

Conyers agreed to meet at the Conway Big Lots for the deal and when he called the detective from the meeting location, officers swarmed and arrested him.

When police searched Conyers, they say they found a loaded Glock 19. He did not have a concealed carry permit, according to the report.

Police charged Conyers with unlawful carrying of a pistol and attempting to possess a controlled substance.