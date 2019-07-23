Myrtle Beach police on scene of a reported stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was stabbed during an assault in Myrtle Beach, police officials said.

Around 7:50 p.m., police responded to a reported assault on Cedar Street near 3rd Ave North, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. One person was stabbed during the incident and Vest said the victim’s condition is unknown.

Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing, Vest said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW