Myrtle Beach police on scene of a reported stabbing

One person was stabbed during an assault in Myrtle Beach, police officials said.
Around 7:50 p.m., police responded to a reported assault on Cedar Street near 3rd Ave North, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. One person was stabbed during the incident and Vest said the victim’s condition is unknown.
Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing, Vest said.
