One person injured in stabbing at Myrtle Beach motel

Myrtle Beach police investigating stabbing at motel Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating a reported stabbing Monday at Rosen Sea Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating a reported stabbing Monday at Rosen Sea Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.

Police are investigating a reported stabbing Monday afternoon at a motel on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police are on scene at Rosen Sea Hotel, at 2010 S. Ocean Blvd., investigating the incident, Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed.

Authorities said one victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and officers are working to identify the person or persons responsible, according to Vest.

A front desk clerk at the motel, formerly the location for Hurl Rock Motel, confirmed police were on scene, but declined to provide any additional information and said the manager wasn’t available.