Police find man bleeding, stabbed in downtown Myrtle Beach

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 35-year-old was stabbed in the chest and found on a downtown Myrtle Beach sidewalk bleeding, police say.





Officers responded to a parking lot in the 700 block of York Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after someone hung up on 911 dispatchers, according to a police report.





When officers arrived, they found a man covered in blood lying on the sidewalk. The victim was stabbed in the upper left chest area, according to the report. An officer ran to get a towel from his car and provide aid.

The victim went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers found a knife nearby with the victim’s blood on it, according to the report. The victim described the suspects as a black woman wearing dark clothes, possibly a dress, with a black bun.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the case.