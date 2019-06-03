Crime

Police find man bleeding, stabbed in downtown Myrtle Beach

A 35-year-old was stabbed in the chest and found on a downtown Myrtle Beach sidewalk bleeding, police say.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 700 block of York Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after someone hung up on 911 dispatchers, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found a man covered in blood lying on the sidewalk. The victim was stabbed in the upper left chest area, according to the report. An officer ran to get a towel from his car and provide aid.

The victim went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers found a knife nearby with the victim’s blood on it, according to the report. The victim described the suspects as a black woman wearing dark clothes, possibly a dress, with a black bun.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the case.

