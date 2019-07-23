‘I’ll blow your head off’: Road Rage incident ends with gun pulled in Conway Walmart lot

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

A weekend road rage incident spilled into a Conway Walmart parking lot where the suspects pulled out a long gun, according to a police report.

The incident happened on Saturday as the victims were driving in Conway and then cut off by the suspect’s vehicle, according to the report. The suspect then pulled alongside and started to flip off the victims and yelled at them.

Both cars pulled into the Church Street Walmart lot, and one of the suspects asked if the victim’s had a “staring problem,” according to the report. One of the victims said it was the suspects that had the issue.

The suspect in the passenger seat then went to the trunk and pulled out a black, long gun and said “you see what I got, I’ll blow your head off,” according to the report. The same suspect also made reference to having another gun in the car.

The groups exchanged words, and one of the suspects took a box from the trunk and put it in the backseat, according to the report. The suspects then left the area.

Conway police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident as of Tuesday morning.