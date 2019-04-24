Crime

Man finds bullet in his car after Horry County road rage incident, report says

A man thought he was passing a car on an Horry County road only to hear a loud “bang.” Days later, he found a bullet hole in his car.

The man was driving toward the beach on S.C. Highway 544 around 8 a.m. on April 19 when he tried to pass another vehicle, according to a police report.

As the man went around the other car, he said he heard a loud popping sound that sounded like a gunshot. He originally called 911, but didn’t see any damage to his vehicle.

A couple days later, however, he notice a bullet sized hole in his back bumper, according to the report.

The victim called police this week and they went to inspect his car for damage. The Horry County police report doesn’t list any suspect information.

