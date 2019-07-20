A 68-year-old woman woke up to an intruder in her Myrtle Beach home. Then he attacked.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An elderly woman woke up to find an intruder in her room and then he attacked her with a blunt object, police say.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a Lyons Cove Drive home around 1 a.m. Saturday for the incident, according to a police report.

The 68-year-old victim said she was asleep in the bedroom and awoke to find a man in her room, according to the report. The suspect is described as a 5-feet-5-inches tall, skinny, black man wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

The suspect hit the woman with a blunt object, possibly a pipe, four or five times in the head, the report states. The victim said she screamed as loud as she could and the suspect fled out of the home through the garage.

The victim went to wake up her son and asked him to call 911.

Police say they believe the suspect entered the home through a living room window that had a portable air conditioning unit, according to the report. The woman noticed that window was wide open when she came out of the bedroom.

It also appeared the wires on the back of the television were disconnected, as if the suspect tried to steal the TV, according to the report. The only item missing from the home was a cellphone.

The victim was bleeding from the head, had cuts and a black eye, the report states, but declined to go to the hospital.

Officers also found a piece of wood on the floor of the kitchen that had the victim’s blood on it, the report states.

There have been no arrests in connection to the incident.