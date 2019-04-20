Man allegedly stole acquaintance’s key, then returned a week later to take more items

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A 25-year-old man allegedly stole multiple items from an acquaintance’s apartment a week after he reportedly broke into the same residence to steal a key to it, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An officer went to a studio apartment in the 900 block of U.S. 501 on Friday night in reference to a report of burglary, the report states. The victim told police that a man he knew, later identified as Devin Jervon Smith, went into his apartment without permission and stole several items, according to the report. The victim accused Smith, he told police, because a week before Smith broke a window in the apartment, went in and stole a key to it, the report states.

On the first occasion, April 12, Smith was arrested for public intoxication but the victim did not get the key back, according to the report. The victim told police that on Friday he left his apartment for work around 10 a.m., locking the door behind him, before returning at 2 p.m., the report states.

When the victim got home, he saw Smith walking through the parking lot and walking away from the direction of his apartment, according to the report. When the victim entered his home, his door was unlocked and multiple items were missing, the report states.

The victim also came across the arrest ticket given to Smith after the first incident, something that hadn’t been there when he left for work, according to the report. The victim told police that when he saw Smith he was carrying a bag that looked like his own black duffle bag, the report states.

The victim said he didn’t try to confront Smith because he didn’t realize at the time that he was taking off with his belongings, according to the report. The victim said no neighbors were outside to witness Smith at the location, the report states.

The victim told police he believes Smith entered with the key, and the officer did not notice any signs of forced entry, according to the report. The officer did note that a towel or sheet was hanging over the window, which appeared to be broken, that had been damaged in the April 12 incident, the report states.

Items allegedly stolen include a wallet, duffle bag, ID card, Social Security card and prescription medicine, according to the report.

The victim told police that he’d met Smith on the street in the area and had allowed him to come over and watch TV a few times, the report states. The victim, however, said he never allowed Smith to live with him or give permission to enter the home when he was not there, according to the report.

Police were preparing to get warrants for Smith’s arrest, the report states.