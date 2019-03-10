Crime

A woman entered her home saying she needed a pen. When she left, money was missing

By David Wetzel

March 10, 2019 12:56 PM

A woman told Myrtle Beach police that an unknown woman entered her apartment uninvited, rummaged through her purse while saying she needed a pen and $50 was missing when she left Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police responded to 6715 Jefferson Place, where a woman told them that when she opened her door to take trash out a black female entered her apartment saying “I need a pen. Do you have a pen?” the report states. The woman walked over to the victim’s purse, which was in a recliner, and began going through it despite the fact the victim said she told the suspect she didn’t have a pen, according to the report.

The victim said the woman left her apartment, walked down the hall and exited using the stairs, the report states. When the victim checked her purse, she noticed two $20 bills and one $10 bill were missing from her wallet, though she did not see the suspect remove anything from her purse, according to the report.

The victim said the suspect was in her apartment for less than 10 minutes, the report states.

Police spoke to other residents standing outside the building who said they saw a female matching the suspect’s description enter the neighboring building, according to the report. An officer attempted to locate the suspect but was unsuccessful, the report states.

Police advised the victim and neighbors to call police if the suspect returns.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

