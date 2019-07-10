A newborn tested positive for fentanyl and morphine, now the mom faces a criminal charge

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A mom faces up to a decade in prison after her baby tested positive for drugs, according to an arrest warrant.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Gina Skipper, 36, on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child.

On July 3, a Department of Social Services worker told police that in late June Skipper gave birth and the baby tested positive for morphine and fentanyl, according to the warrant. Skipper gave birth at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

She did not have a prescription for either drug, police said.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.