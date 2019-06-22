Mother charged after newborn tests positive for drugs at Myrtle Beach hospital

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

A 25-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after her newborn tested positive for drugs, according to a Myrtle Beach police arrest warrant. A day after posting bond, she was arrested and charged with public intoxication, MBPD records show.

Nicole Tess Garlock was first arrested Thursday and charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, the arrest warrant states.

According to the warrant, a Department of Social Services employee reported that Garlock and her newborn tested positive for amphetamines and opiates on June 15 while at Grand Strand Regional Medical Hospital, located at 809 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

DSS reports that Garlock does not have a prescription to take either of the drugs, the warrant states.

Online records show that Garlock posted personal recognizance bond on Friday before being arrested again on Saturday. She remained incarcerated as of Saturday afternoon with a next court date of July 10 listed, according to online records.