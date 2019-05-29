Crime
Little River mother arrested after newborn tested positive for drugs, police say
A Little River woman has been arrested more than a year after lab reports showed her newborn tested positive for drugs, according to an arrest report.
Police arrested Andrea Brown, 27, on Saturday and charged her with unlawful neglect of a child.
According to report, an employee with the Department of Social Services reported Brown to Conway police on March 29, 2018 and provided police with laboratory reports showing Brown’s child tested positive for illegal substances when she was born a week prior at Conway Medical Center.
Officers did not disclose which drugs tested positive, but Brown admitted she smoked marijuana during her pregnancy, the report states.
Conway police issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest last April, the report states, but she was served at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday morning.
Brown was released Monday afternoon on $2,000 bail.
