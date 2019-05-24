Man beaten, robbed by duo at Myrtle Beach gas station

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A 44-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was beaten with a log and robbed behind a store Thursday afternoon.

He went to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Oak Street a couple hours later and reported the incident, according to a police report.

He told officers that at about 5 p.m. he was approached by a man and woman while walking behind the Express Mart on the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The man demanded the victim’s cellphone, but the victim didn’t hand it over, and that’s when the male suspect picked up a nearby log and hit the victim in the back of the head, police stated.

The victim said he then fell to the ground, and the woman got on top of him and her and the man started going through his pockets, he told authorities.

He said $80 and his cellphone were taken from him. The suspects then walked off toward the soup kitchen. The victim told police he thought he had seen the suspects before, but didn’t know their names or any other information.

Police said the victim had a small welt on the back of his head and a cut on his ear. He denied medical treatment.