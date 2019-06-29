He wore jewelry while being booked into MB jail. But, it tied him to a robbery, cops say

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

On it’s face, wearing jewelry allegedly stolen in a robbery while being booked into jail was probably a bad idea.

Police say a suspect from a Myrtle Beach armed robbery wore a victim’s watch while being booked into jail on unrelated charges.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jaquill Tyrese Mention and Jose Alexander Campos-Dominguez, both 18 years old, each with four counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond on the robbery charges.

On June 23, the victims told police of a robbery that happened in the 700 block of Collins Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Warrants say the victims were set up for planned robbery and Mention had a BB gun while Campos-Dominguez had a handgun.

The suspects took items from the victims including a gold, Invicta watch with a blue back, according to the warrant. When police arrested Mention on other charges, he was booked into jail wearing the same watch.