He wore jewelry while being booked into MB jail. But, it tied him to a robbery, cops say
On it’s face, wearing jewelry allegedly stolen in a robbery while being booked into jail was probably a bad idea.
Police say a suspect from a Myrtle Beach armed robbery wore a victim’s watch while being booked into jail on unrelated charges.
Myrtle Beach police charged Jaquill Tyrese Mention and Jose Alexander Campos-Dominguez, both 18 years old, each with four counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond on the robbery charges.
On June 23, the victims told police of a robbery that happened in the 700 block of Collins Street.
Warrants say the victims were set up for planned robbery and Mention had a BB gun while Campos-Dominguez had a handgun.
The suspects took items from the victims including a gold, Invicta watch with a blue back, according to the warrant. When police arrested Mention on other charges, he was booked into jail wearing the same watch.
