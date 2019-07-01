A woman overdosed on Heroin while caring for a baby, Horry police report says

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A 19-year-old faces a child neglect charge for overdosing on heroin while caring for a baby, police say.

Horry County police charged Courtney Nichole Mullins following a Saturday incident. She remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Officers were called to a home for a possible overdose at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. A witness said she found Mullins unresponsive, laying on a bed. The witness used Narcan to revive Mullins.

Mullins told police she took heroin and regularly uses it, according to the report. She said she used heroin in the bathroom and then laid on the bed. She didn’t remember anything else until EMS arrived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the time she used, Mullins was providing care for a baby, according to the report.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.