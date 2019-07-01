Crime
A woman overdosed on Heroin while caring for a baby, Horry police report says
A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center
A 19-year-old faces a child neglect charge for overdosing on heroin while caring for a baby, police say.
Horry County police charged Courtney Nichole Mullins following a Saturday incident. She remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
Officers were called to a home for a possible overdose at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. A witness said she found Mullins unresponsive, laying on a bed. The witness used Narcan to revive Mullins.
Mullins told police she took heroin and regularly uses it, according to the report. She said she used heroin in the bathroom and then laid on the bed. She didn’t remember anything else until EMS arrived.
At the time she used, Mullins was providing care for a baby, according to the report.
Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Comments