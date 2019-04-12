Crime

Horry police find babies near pills when responding to drug overdose call, report says

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. By
Up Next
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. By

When police walked into a possible overdose call they found two babies and pills sprawled out within reach, according to an arrest report.

Police charged a 27-year-old woman, Stephanie Knox, with unlawful neglect of a child in the case.

Knox is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police went to a River Oaks Drive residence for a possible overdose, according to the report. Officers discovered multiple pills outside of their containers in the residence near a two-year-old and infant.

Stephen Knox, 49, was also present and arrested on an unrelated charge of failing to appear.

The children were placed into emergency protective custody, according to the police report.

Anna Young

Anna Young is the Coastal Cities reporter for The Sun News covering anything and everything that happens locally. Young, an award-winning journalist who got her start reporting local news in New York, is dedicated to upholding the values of journalism by listening, learning, seeking out the truth and reporting it accurately. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from SUNY Purchase College.

  Comments  

Read Next

Local country singer arrested over fake real estate deal, Horry police say

Crime

Local country singer arrested over fake real estate deal, Horry police say

Charlie Floyd, a country music singer, was arrested by Horry County police on Thursday. Floyd was charged with embezzlement and police say he sold property he did not own in the Myrtle Beach area.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service