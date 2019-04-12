Crime
Horry police find babies near pills when responding to drug overdose call, report says
When police walked into a possible overdose call they found two babies and pills sprawled out within reach, according to an arrest report.
Police charged a 27-year-old woman, Stephanie Knox, with unlawful neglect of a child in the case.
Knox is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police went to a River Oaks Drive residence for a possible overdose, according to the report. Officers discovered multiple pills outside of their containers in the residence near a two-year-old and infant.
Stephen Knox, 49, was also present and arrested on an unrelated charge of failing to appear.
The children were placed into emergency protective custody, according to the police report.
