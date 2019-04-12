Horry police find babies near pills when responding to drug overdose call, report says

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

When police walked into a possible overdose call they found two babies and pills sprawled out within reach, according to an arrest report.

Police charged a 27-year-old woman, Stephanie Knox, with unlawful neglect of a child in the case.

Knox is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police went to a River Oaks Drive residence for a possible overdose, according to the report. Officers discovered multiple pills outside of their containers in the residence near a two-year-old and infant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Stephen Knox, 49, was also present and arrested on an unrelated charge of failing to appear.

The children were placed into emergency protective custody, according to the police report.