‘Blessing fulfilled’: How a group is helping a Myrtle Beach family impacted by addiction

An organization is looking to support a Myrtle Beach family, who is raising children whose parents have died from drug and alcohol addictions, through an event this fall.

World Sober Music Day — an organization originating in Florida that hosts annual events to help support grandparents and family members raising children whose parents have died from addiction — will be celebrated in Myrtle Beach for the second year with an event at Fresh Brewed Coffee House from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14.

Event hosts hope to raise money to give to one family in Myrtle Beach. Families interested in applying must fill out the organization’s application and go through a screening process, said Debbie Cooper, a co-host for the Myrtle Beach event.

Cooper said there are many families in the Myrtle Beach area raising children whose parents have died or are not present due to addiction.

“If we can ease the burden for one family through donations, it will be a blessing fulfilled,” Cooper said.

In 2018, the organization raised $3,000 for a local family, Cooper said. Hosts are asking for a $5 donation at the door.

Founded my Paul Stephen Wilson, a Lakeland, Florida resident, World Sober Music Day is celebrated in September at events in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and New York.

Wilson said events are held to acknowledge and appreciate the impact of music as part of recovery.

Some musicians performing at the event, both local and from out of state, are recovering from addiction, Cooper said.

To submit contact information to receive an application or donate to the organization, visit www.worldsobermusicday.org/contact/.