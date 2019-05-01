Four people in custody in connection to a reported armed robbery of Ocean Blvd. motel

The Wayfarer Motel at 311 North Ocean Boulevard was the site of a reported armed robbery late in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, according to Myrtle Beach Police. The Sun News

Myrtle Beach Police have four subjects in custody following a reported armed robbery at a motel on Ocean Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

No injuries are reported and the police department continues to investigate the incident, which occurred at the Wayfarer Motel at 311 North Ocean Blvd, Vest said.

A woman working the front desk of the motel early Wednesday evening had no comment.

