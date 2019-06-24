Crime
He shot a man at a Pawleys Island club. Here is how long he will spend in prison.
A man who shot and killed a person at a Pawleys Island nightclub will spend two decades behind bars.
Damien C. Grate, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a recent hearing in Georgetown County court, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
On July 24, 2018, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Petigru Drive for the reported shooting. Lamar Sterling, 24-year-old former Waccamaw High Student, died after being shot in the chest.
Grate, who fired the shot, was attacked by a crowd of witnesses after the shooting, police said. He went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Witnesses said an argument started inside the club and spilled outside.
