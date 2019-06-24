He shot a man at a Pawleys Island club. Here is how long he will spend in prison.

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A man who shot and killed a person at a Pawleys Island nightclub will spend two decades behind bars.

Damien C. Grate, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a recent hearing in Georgetown County court, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

On July 24, 2018, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Petigru Drive for the reported shooting. Lamar Sterling, 24-year-old former Waccamaw High Student, died after being shot in the chest.

Grate, who fired the shot, was attacked by a crowd of witnesses after the shooting, police said. He went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Witnesses said an argument started inside the club and spilled outside.