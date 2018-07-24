Victim of Pawleys Island shooting dies at hospital, authorities said

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of an early morning shooting Tuesday in Pawleys Island has died.
Lamar Easterling, 24, of Pawleys Island, suffered from a gunshot wound, said Jason Lesley with GCSO. Easterling died at the hospital.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to 915 Petigru Drive to reports of shots fired. There was a large crowd had gathered at a building on private property, Lesley said.
A second individual was taken to the hospital with injuries not resulting from a gunshot, he said.
This shooting was the second in two days in Pawleys Island.
The case is under investigation. Lesley said officers have determined there is no additional threat to the community.
Another shooting happened early Sunday morning in the same general area. A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the hip early Sunday at the Sandbar in Pawleys Island just after midnight.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments