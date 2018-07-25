He shot a man outside a Pawleys Island nightclub. Then the crowd attacked, cops say

The suspect in a deadly Pawleys Island shooting was attacked by a crowd of witnesses after allegedly firing at the victim, according to the police report for the incident.

Lamar Esterling, a 24-year-old former Waccamaw High student, was killed after police say he was shot in the chest just after 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a club on Petigru Drive.

The suspect, who police identified as 27-year-old Damien Chevere Grate, was “attacked” by a crowd of witnesses after shooting the victim, police said. Grate was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrived on scene to find two people hurt on the ground, the report said, and were told by witnesses that an argument that started between the two inside the club spilled outside. That was when the suspect fired at the victim, according to police.

Easterling was taken to Waccamaw Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident was the second shooting in as many days in Pawleys Island, a “rarity” for the community, according to Jason Lesley of the Georgetown County Sheriffs Office.

“Any kind of gunfire is out of character for Pawleys Island,” he said. “We are working hard to find who was involved in those shootings and get those cases solved.”