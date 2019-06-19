Human remains found in Myrtle Beach identified as missing elderly man from Murrells Inlet

Woman charged in connection to Murrells Inlet death in court The woman charged in connection to the killing of an 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man and reported missing appeared in Horry County for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Irene Clodfelter was charged in the case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The woman charged in connection to the killing of an 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man and reported missing appeared in Horry County for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Irene Clodfelter was charged in the case.

The human remains found at a home in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park last week were Hubert Clodfelter, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The office confirmed the identity on Wednesday, saying the identification was confirmed through dental records.

Hubert Clodfelter was reported missing last week out of Murrells Inlet. His daughters said they could not get in touch with their dad for years. The daughters said they found the remains at the home in the travel park.

Irene Clodfelter, Hubert’s wife, was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County and accessory to murder and desecration of human remains in Horry County. She was in Horry County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Irene Clodfelter told police she found Hubert’s remains under the beach house on May 28, according to arrest warrants. She placed his body in a plastic bag and taped it closed, officials said.

The warrants reveal Irene confessed to the concealment and said her son, who is believed to have died months ago, was responsible. Irene Clodfelter continued to receive money from Hubert Clodfelter’s businesses to support her lifestyle, according to the warrants.