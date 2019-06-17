Human remains possibly tied to missing elderly man case, police investigating

Horry County police. jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County officials are working to identify remains they say may be tied to their investigation in a recent missing person’s case.

Horry police responded to the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on Friday and found remains in a plastic bag, according to a police report. The park is off Kings Road near Lake Arrowhead Road.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating the remains and is expected to release more information in the near future.

Police say the investigation is tied to the disappearance of Hubert Lee Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet. Police arrested his wife, Irene Clodfelter, 74, early Saturday morning and charged her with two counts of obstructing justice after she reported to authorities that she last saw her husband in March. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter reported to the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office that she had not heard from Hubert in two years. She said she tried to contact him several times, but Irene would answer his cellphone, according to a police report.

The daughter said Irene had an excuse for her husband’s whereabouts, such as he was on the run from police or traveling in his RV, according to the report.

Several of Hubert’s neighbors said they had not seen him in about two years, according to the report.