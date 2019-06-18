Woman charged in connection to missing man, human remains case in Horry County court

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A woman accused of helping to cover up the killing of her elderly husband appeared in an Horry County court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Irene Clodfelter was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains. She was initially arrested on obstruction of justice charges in Georgetown County over the weekend.

On Monday evening, Clodfelter was transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she faced the extra counts. She was in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Hubert Clodfelter, 85, of Murrells Inlet, was reported missing in March by his daughter. She told the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office she had not heard from Hubert in two years. She said she tried to contact him several times, but Irene would answer his cellphone, according to a police report.

The daughter said Irene had an excuse for her husband’s whereabouts, such as he was on the run from the police or traveling in his RV, according to the report.

Several of Hubert’s neighbors told police they had not seen him in about two years.

On Friday, investigators went to a residence in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on Kings Road. There they found human remains in a bag. Officials say their investigation into the travel park was connected to Hubert Clodfelter’s disappearance.

“Then I found dad stuffed in garbage bags,” one of Herbert’s daughters said during the bond hearing.

She recalled not only seeing her father, but touching him in the bags before police were called.

Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said Clodfelter admitted to finding Hubert dead and then putting him in the bags his remains were found inside.

Though, Hixson said, DNA testing is still pending on the remains.

Clodfelter tried to cover and cried softly her face as the new media entered a courtroom. She wore jail-issued orange clothing during the hearing.

Irene is not the mother of the daughter’s that spoke during the hearing. She and Hubert were married for the last 15 years.

“I will never be able to have my father again,” one of the daughter’s said. ”I will never hear my dad say ‘I love you and God loves you.’”

The daughters said Irene called their biological mother shortly before they started to look for Hubert. They described Irene as a “pathological liar.”

The family asked the judge to deny bond and said they believe Irene has hidden enough money to flee the area.

A magistrate set Irene’s bond at $150,000 for the two new charges. That is on top of a $100,000 bond in Georgetown County.