Sidney Moorer in Horry County court ahead of kidnapping trial

Sidney and Tammy Moorer are in prison for charges related to disappearance of Heather Elvis. Husband and wife, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are currently serving prison sentences for different charges related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Sidney may get a retrial for his kidnapping charges as early as August 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Husband and wife, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are currently serving prison sentences for different charges related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Sidney may get a retrial for his kidnapping charges as early as August 2019.

Update 11 a.m. - Judge Dennis Markley grew angry with the state as they argued about comments made by Sidney’s Moorer’s civil lawyer ahead of trial. The judge decided to continue a decision on contempt charges until a later date.

Sidney Moorer is in Horry County court Friday morning as the sides discuss where to hold his upcoming kidnapping trial.

The fall trial is set to be heard in Georgetown County, after being initially moved in 2016 because of pre-trial publicity. However, solicitors argued it should be transferred back to Horry County as two other related cases were held in Conway without an issue.

Sidney Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer were charged in connection to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. The state claims Sidney Moorer had an affair with Elvis and Tammy Moorer grew angry over the relationship. Elvis was tracked to Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area in December 2013.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first trial for Sidney Moorer on kidnapping charges ended in a hung jury. He was also tried for obstruction of justice — that trial was held in Horry County — and a jury found him guilty. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, which is where he remains today.

Tammy Moorer was convicted of kidnapping by a Horry County jury in October and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

As part of Friday’s proceedings, attorneys are also expected to discuss whether some evidence can be used at trial.