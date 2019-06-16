Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man charged in connection to his death, police say

The wife of a Murrells Inlet man who was reported missing in March is facing charges in connection to his death, the sheriff’s department says.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irene Clodfelter, 74, early Saturday morning and charged her with two counts of obstructing justice after she reported to authorities that she last saw her husband, Hubert Lee Clodfelter, in March. She is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

Irene Clodfelter could face additional charges in Horry County for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of the murder, according to Horry County officials.

Georgetown County officials said Hubert Lee Clodfelter, 85, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office in March, and a missing person’s investigation has been ongoing. Authorities said Clodfelter’s daughter notified the department on March 14 about her concerns of not being able to get in touch with him after several attempts over the last two years.

The death investigation remains active and ongoing.



