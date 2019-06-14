Murrells Inlet man last seen in March reported missing, sheriff’s department says

A Murrells Inlet man has been reported missing after his wife says he was last seen in March, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Hubert Lee Clodfelter, 85, was last seen by his wife in March, authorities said. Clodfelter’s daughter notified the sheriff’s department March 14 about her concerns of not being able to get in touch with him for two years, the release states.

Clodfelter resides on Columbine Court in Murrells Inlet, authorities said. He is described as a 6-feet, 1-inch tall, white man, weighing 210 pounds with white hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

