Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man arrested Saturday morning

The wife of a Murrells Inlet man who was reported missing on Friday has been arrested, the sheriff’s department says.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irene Clodfelter, 74, early Saturday morning after she reported to authorities that she last saw her husband, Hubert Lee Clodfelter, in March. She is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

While Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department did not release her charges to the media, he said more information will be provided Sunday afternoon as authorities continue their investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hubert Lee Clodfelter’s daughter notified the sheriff’s department on March 14 about her concerns of not being able to get in touch with him after several attempts over the last two years, authorities said.

Hubert Lee Clodfelter resides on Columbine Court in Murrells Inlet, authorities said. He is described as a 6-foot-1 white man, weighing 210 pounds with white hair.

Anyone with information about Clodfelter’s location is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.