One person charged in connection to death of moped driver on Highway 544

An 18-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison for killing a moped driver then fleeing the scene of the crash, police say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers charged Ashlee Lucille Benedetti, of Conway, with hit-and-run involving death, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday afternoon. Bail was set at $50,000, according to jail records.

The wreck happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on a ramp from S.C. Highway 544 to S.C. Highway 31. Ronald Wise was driving his moped and vehicle by Benedetti crashed into him. She fled the area following the crash, investigators said.

Wise, 37, died at the scene and died from multiple traumas.

Hit-and-run involving death is punishable by one to 25 years in prison.

