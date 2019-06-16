One person charged in connection to death of moped driver on Highway 544

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

An 18-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison for killing a moped driver then fleeing the scene of the crash, police say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers charged Ashlee Lucille Benedetti, of Conway, with hit-and-run involving death, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday afternoon. Bail was set at $50,000, according to jail records.

The wreck happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on a ramp from S.C. Highway 544 to S.C. Highway 31. Ronald Wise was driving his moped and vehicle by Benedetti crashed into him. She fled the area following the crash, investigators said.

Wise, 37, died at the scene and died from multiple traumas.

Hit-and-run involving death is punishable by one to 25 years in prison.