Horry County Coroner identifies moped driver in fatal Highway 544 hit-and-run

A Myrtle Beach area man was killed while driving his moped in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 544, investigators say

The victim was Ronald Wise, 37, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. He released the victim’s name on Friday.

Wise died from multiple traumas to major organs and the manner of death is homicide, according to Fowler.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday near Highway 544 and S.C. 31, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Fowler said the moped was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Authorities say they are looking for a 2010-17 Chevrolet Equinox, of an unknown color in connection to the incident. The vehicle should have damage to the front and passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 843-661-4705 or 888-274-6372.