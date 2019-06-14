Crime
Moped driver dead in Horry County hit-and-run, police investigation continues
South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers
A moped driver died in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 544 on Thursday night.
Authorities do not have a vehicle description of the person that fled the scene and police continue to investigate the crash, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near S.C. Highway 544 and S.C. Highway 31, Collins said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the moped was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver - who has not been identified - died at the scene.
Comments