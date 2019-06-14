Crime

Moped driver dead in Horry County hit-and-run, police investigation continues

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By
Up Next
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By

A moped driver died in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 544 on Thursday night.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description of the person that fled the scene and police continue to investigate the crash, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near S.C. Highway 544 and S.C. Highway 31, Collins said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the moped was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver - who has not been identified - died at the scene.

bitgeeks.net

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  