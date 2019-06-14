Moped driver dead in Horry County hit-and-run, police investigation continues

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A moped driver died in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 544 on Thursday night.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description of the person that fled the scene and police continue to investigate the crash, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near S.C. Highway 544 and S.C. Highway 31, Collins said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the moped was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver - who has not been identified - died at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#HCFR is working an emergency scene at 544/Carolina Bays Parkway w/@SCDPS_PIO & @horrycountypd, dispatched by @HorryCounty911 at 10:45 p.m. The driver of a moped was fatally injured, w/no reported injuries from the other vehicle. Please avoid the area ️ Conway-bound lane closed. pic.twitter.com/heF72bjsia — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 14, 2019