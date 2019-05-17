Is a woman accused of killing babies the mom of Baby Horry? Here is what DNA tests showed

Ten Year Memorial for ‘Baby Boy Horry’ A memorial service was held today for 'Baby Boy Horry' at Hillcrest Cemetery marking the ten-year anniversary of the birth and death of the unidentified infant who was found abandoned in a shopping bag on Dec. 4, 2008. Dec 04, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A memorial service was held today for 'Baby Boy Horry' at Hillcrest Cemetery marking the ten-year anniversary of the birth and death of the unidentified infant who was found abandoned in a shopping bag on Dec. 4, 2008. Dec 04, 2018.

The woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash is not the mother of Baby Boy Horry, DNA tests showed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office announced the findings Friday.

Dayvault is accused of killing her two babies — one in 2018 and one in 2017 — soon after their birth by throwing them in the trash in the North Myrtle Beach area. Baby Boy Horry was discovered by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area along Meadowbrook Road in the Conway area. He has not been identified in the 10 years since he was found.

The Coroner’s office sent DNA samples for testing soon after Dayvault’s December arrest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Baby Boy Horry’s DNA will now be submitted to a lab for genetic genealogy testing.

Dayvault was in an Horry County Court this week as a judge set her bond at $35,000. She remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.