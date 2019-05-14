Woman accused of killing babies and throwing them in the trash could leave jail soon

North Myrtle woman accused of killing babies has bond hearing A bond hearing was held for North Myrtle Beach woman, Alyssa Dayvault in Horry County court. She was charged with killing newborns and throwing them in the trash. She was charged with homicide by child abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bond hearing was held for North Myrtle Beach woman, Alyssa Dayvault in Horry County court. She was charged with killing newborns and throwing them in the trash. She was charged with homicide by child abuse.

A woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash will be able to leave jail if she posts a $35,000 bond.

Alyssa Dayvault was in Horry County court on Tuesday for her bond hearing. Judge Steven John also ordered that Dayvault must remain in her home during nighttime hours.

North Myrtle Beach police charged Alyssa Dayvault, 30, with two counts of homicide by child abuse and two counts of desecration or removal of human remains.

According to arrest warrants, Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital in early December with heavy bleeding. She delivered the placenta, but no child.

Hospital staff called the police, who spoke to Dayvault. She said she gave birth to a baby boy days earlier at her North Myrtle Beach residence, according to the warrants.

She said the boy was born alive and took gasping breaths, the warrants state. Dayvault didn’t seek medical attention and did not try to save the baby’s life, police said.

Dayvault disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence, according to the warrants. Officers found the remains in a trash bin at her North Myrtle Beach home.

Police said that while they were investigating, they learned a similar situation occurred in November 2017 when Dayvault gave birth to a girl. She didn’t seek medical attention and disposed of the baby in a waste receptacle, police said. Officers obtained Dayvault’s medical records, which showed in November 2017 she was pregnant and in the third trimester. The fetus at that time had a healthy heart tone, according to the warrants.

“They did gasp for air before she disposed of their bodies,” Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said.

Dayvault, wearing a jail-issued blue jumpsuit, held her head down for most of the hearing and did not speak.

Defense attorney Sharde Crawford noted that Dayvault is a lifelong Horry County resident and her family lives in the area. She has two other children, who are currently in the custody of another relative.

“There is no risk of flight. She is not going to run. There is no criminal record,” Crawford said.

John ruled that Dayvault is not allowed to have contact with any children without court permission.

Crawford said there were statements Dayvault made to police after her arrest, but the defense believes the babies could have been stillborn. Attorneys plan to hire an expert to review the case.

Dayvault has been in J. Reuben Long Detention Center since her arrest. Bond was denied during an initial appearance.