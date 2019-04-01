Woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash wants out of jail

The woman accused of killing two newborns and throwing them in the trash is asking for a bond hearing.

Alyssa Dayvault filed a request last week in Horry County Circuit Court for bond on her charges. She has been held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center since her December arrest.

North Myrtle Beach police charged Dayvault, 30, with two counts of homicide by child abuse and two counts of desecration or removal of human remains.

The court has not set a date for Dayvault’s bond hearing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

According to arrest warrants, Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital in early December with heavy bleeding. She delivered the placenta, but no child.

Hospital staff called the police, who spoke to Dayvault. She said she gave birth to a baby boy days earlier at her North Myrtle Beach residence, according to the warrants.

She said the boy was born alive and took gasping breaths, the warrants state. Dayvault didn’t seek medical attention and did not try to save the baby’s life, police said.

Dayvault disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence, according to the warrants. Officers found the remains in a trash bin at her North Myrtle Beach home.

Police said while they were investigating, they learned a similar situation occurred in November 2017 when Dayvault gave birth to a girl. She didn’t seek medical attention and disposed of the baby in a waste receptacle, police said. Officers obtained Dayvault’s medical records, which showed in November 2017 she was pregnant and in the third trimester. The fetus at that time had a healthy heart tone, according to the warrants.