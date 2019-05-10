Crime

Here’s how long a 46-year-old will spend in prison for a Myrtle Beach bank robbery

A man will spend 14 years in prison after admitting to robbing a Myrtle Beach bank.

Donald Slattery, 46, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to entering a bank with intent to steal during a Thursday hearing in Horry County Circuit court, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The robbery happened in August 2018 at the PNC Bank branch on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. Witnesses said a man wearing black shorts, a T-shirt, baseball hat, black glasses and a black book bag went into the bank and asked for money. He fled with an undisclosed amount.

Myrtle Beach quickly arrived on the scene, found Slattery and arrested him.

