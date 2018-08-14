Six-figure bond in Myrtle Beach PNC Bank robbery case

A 45-year-old on parole for abduction and a sexual offense in Ohio was charged in connection to the robbery of the Myrtle Beach PNC Bank on Monday.

Myrtle Beach Police charged Donald Ragan Slattery with bank robbery. He appeared in municipal court on Tuesday where a judge set bond at $150,000.

Slattery, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, declined to speak to the court. He is scheduled to appear in circuit court in October.

Police also charged Slattery with public intoxication in connection to the bank robbery. He was also on bond for a separate Myrtle Beach public intoxication arrest on Aug. 11.

Slattery was paroled in October 2017 in Ohio after serving more than nine years in prison for abduction and gross sexual imposition, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Police responded to the PNC Bank branch at 2513 N. Oak Street at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday for the robbery. Witnesses said a man wearing black shorts, a T-shirt, baseball hat, black glasses and a black book bag went into the bank and asked for money. He fled with an undisclosed amount.

Myrtle Beach quickly arrived on the scene, found Slattery and arrested him.