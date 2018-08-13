Myrtle Beach police arrest one in connection to PNC Bank robbery

One man is custody following a bank robbery at the North Oak Street PNC Bank in Myrtle Beach on Monday.
According to Myrtle Beach Police, the robbery was reported at about 12:30 p.m at 2513 N. Oak Street.
Police were on scene in less than two minutes and dispatchers provided a description of the suspect. Officers spotted the man in the same areas and arrested him. The money taken from the bank was also found, police said.
”This is a great example of the collaboration between our community and our police” Chief Amy Prock said in a news release announcing the arrest. “We received an excellent description from the community, and our officers quickly took action.”
Police have not released the suspect’s name.
Anyone with information or video on the incident is asked to contact the department at (843) 918-1382.
Comments