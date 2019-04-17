What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A suspect wanted for murder for the shooting that left two dead at a Pawleys Island club was arrested on Wednesday in the Atlanta area.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jarvis Jamison, 30, by the U.S. Marshals, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Gwinnett (Georgia) County Police.

Police searched for Jamison since late March for a shooting at a nightclub on Petigru Drive. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Matthew Cobb Jr., 28, of Hemingway and Tevin Washington, 28, of Georgetown died from injuries suffered in the early morning shooting, according to a sheriff’s office. Another person was also shot and hospitalized after the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, Georgetown Sheriff Lane Cribb announced “enough was enough” saying they would try to take legal action to close the nightclub.