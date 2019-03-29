Crime

Police: Two people die in Pawleys Island shooting, another injured

By Elizabeth Townsend

March 29, 2019 08:31 AM

Two people have died and one person is injured following a shooting at a Pawleys Island nightclub that happened early Friday morning.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident at a nightclub at 915 Petigru Drive about 3 a.m., according to a news release. The sheriff’s office confirmed two people died Friday and another person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

