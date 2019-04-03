‘Enough is Enough’: Georgetown Sheriff looking to close bar after shootings

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office said “Enough is Enough” for a bar where three people have been shot in the last month.

The bar is located on Petigru Road in the Pawleys Island area. Within the last year, three people have been killed on its property. Two of those deaths came at the end of March this year with a third person being injured.

The sheriff’s office said it is starting the process to close the establishment.

“This behavior is not representative of the Pawleys Island community,” Sheriff A. Lane Cribb said in the press release. “They deserve better, and I will do everything in my power to make sure this location and every other one like it will cease to exist. We will use any legal authority we deem appropriate to make this happen.”



