Here’s why one of the people involved with the viral Ocean Blvd. shooting will leave jail

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

One of the people involved in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that drew international attention will soon leave prison after changing his plea.

On Monday, Tyron Steele pleaded guilty to accessory to assault and battery, according to Cara Walker, an assistant solicitor with Horry County. Steele pleaded with the Alford caveat, which is when a defendant pleads guilty without admitting guilt. It is often done when a defendant feels a jury will convict.

“It is the state’s position that Mr. Steele’s involvement was limited to a conversation with the co-defendants to create a plan to beat up the intended victim. He never got out of the car or physically engaged beyond the planning,” Walker said in a statement.

A judge sentenced Steele to credit for time served, which should allow for his release from jail.

Earlier this month, Derias Little pleaded guilty to attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his role in the Father’s Day 2017 incident. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Video of the shooting was captured on Facebook Live and shared across the world.

According to a Myrtle Beach police arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. They threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham then drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard, where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue, where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim, police said. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Steele and Little again left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” which was the attack signal, according to the report. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.