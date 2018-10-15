Man enters plea in viral Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard shooting case

One of the men accused of attempted murder in a viral shooting on Ocean Boulevard pleaded not guilty.

The trial against Derias Little could be called as early as January, assistant solicitor Cara Walker said. Little was in Horry County Circuit Court on Monday to enter his plea.

Keshawn Steele and Raekwon Graham previously appeared in court to plead not guilty.

The three men, along with Jarvez Graham and Tyron Steele, were charged in connection to the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day in 2017 that was captured on Facebook Live. The video went viral and was shared across the world.

According to an arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. They threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard, where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue, where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Little left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.