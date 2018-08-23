This is the plea offer made to duo charged in viral Ocean Boulevard shooting

Two people charged in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that was broadcast on Facebook Live rejected plea offers and could face trial late this year.

The state offered Keshawn Steele and Raekwon Graham 10-15 years in prison on an assault and battery charge as a plea for several counts of attempted murder. Both suspects were in Horry County Circuit on Thursday and rejected the offers.

Graham’s attorney noted an issue with evidence and as a result, his client will have until the end of September to officially reject the offer.

Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said the state will be ready for trial starting in December.

The two — along with Jarvez Graham, Darius Little and Tyron Steele— were charged in connection to on a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day in 2017 that was captured on Facebook Live. The video went viral and shared across the world.

According to an arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. They threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim. As a group of people approached, Reakown Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.