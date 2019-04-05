Accused shooter in Dunbar Street homicide charged by Myrtle Beach police

Crime

Police charged a second man with murder in connection to the deadly shooting on Dunbar Street this week.

Myrtle Beach police announced Friday it charged Joerael Lamar Bratten , 26, of New Haven, Connecticut, with murder and attempted murder. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Police previously charged Walter Allen Cuttino, 25, of Georgetown, with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder. Shamia Janea Maness, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for the reported shooting. The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Anthony McNeil, 23, died of his injuries. Another victim is expected to recover, police say.

The arrest warrant states that Cuttino and Bratten went to a Dunbar Street residence. A witness saw Bratten reach for something near his midsection then heard shots, police said.

Lt. Tommy Allen said Maness misled investigators in the hours after the shooting. When they spoke to her again, Maness invoked her right to a lawyer.

