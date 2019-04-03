One dead in shooting near downtown Myrtle Beach, police investigation continues

Myrtle Beach police respond to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a reported shooting on Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue.

One person is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach in the Booker T. Washington area.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Anthony McNeil, 23, of Myrtle Beach, as the man who died. The office called the incident a homicide.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area near Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for the reported shooting.





According to police radio traffic, there reportedly were more than 10 shots fired and a victim was shot in the chest three times. A second victim was dropped off at the Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue station on Mr. Joe White Avenue with a gunshot wound shortly after the initial calls.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

It’s unclear which victim was McNeil.

Police officials in the immediate aftermath said two people were injured in the shooting, but didn’t release their conditions. Both were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.





Police descended on the road between 10th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North soon after the reported shooting. Officers blocked a section of the road near an apartment complex while they investigated.





Authorities said they would release more information about the incident Wednesday.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News crime Myrtle Beach police respond to reported shooting near downtown April 02, 2019 10:14 PM