Why more charges could be coming in a Myrtle Beach murder

Myrtle Beach bond hearing on Dunbar St. shooting case Two suspect charged in connection to a murder on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach appeared in court for bond hearings. Anthony McNeil died in the shooting.

As one man faces a murder charge in connection to the killing of a 23-year-old man in Myrtle Beach, warrants mention a co-defendant in the case, and police say more charges are possible.

On Thursday, Walter Allen Cuttino, 23, appeared in Myrtle Beach municipal court where a judge denied bond on his murder charge. The arrest warrant states that Cuttino and the co-defendant went to a Dunbar Street residence. A witness saw the co-defendant reach for something near his midsection then heard shots, police said.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said it’s possible additional charges will be filed. On Thursday, police said they had an unnamed suspect in custody.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue area in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood for a report of shots fired.

Two people were shot and one person died as a result of their injuries. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the dead man as Anthony McNeil. The other victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Cuttino, who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, was given no bond by Myrtle Beach municipal Judge Jennifer Wilson. Only a circuit court judge can set bond on murder charges, she said.

“There was extreme danger for public safety,” Myrtle Beach police Detective Cameron Warren said. “This type of behavior and these types of acts are extremely dangerous.”

Cuttino appeared at the hearing via closed-circuit television and only spoke to answer the judge’s questions.

Cuttino has a criminal history in Horry County, including a 2012 arrest for second-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced under the state’s youthful offender act. In December, North Myrtle Beach police charged him with defrauding an innkeeper.

Samia Janea Maness, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with obstructing justice in connection to the case. Police Lt. Tommy Allen said Maness misled investigators in the hours after the shooting. When they spoke to her again, Maness invoked her right to a lawyer.

Maness also had a Thursday hearing and asked for personal recognizance bond despite admitting to being on unsupervised probation in North Carolina for soliciting possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Your honor, I promise I will come back,” Maness said.

Wilson said she was concerned with Maness’ history and that she lives in another state. After Wilson set her bond at $50,000, Maness turned and looked at Cuttino then turned to the camera.

“If the detectives are in there,” Maness said, referring to officers in the courtroom that she could not see, “if they could please come talk to me.”

“Oh you want to talk now,” Wilson responded.

Maness said she didn’t have the money to post the bond and had three children to raise. The judge let her know there were detectives in the courtroom, and they heard her request.